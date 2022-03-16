YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Aug. 2 for a man who pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to drug and gun charges.

Raphael Ortiz, 41, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson to charges of distribution of fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

A criminal complaint was filed against Ortiz Jan. 7, 2021, a day after authorities served search warrants at his Wesley Avenue home and two homes on Neilson Avenue where an affidavit said Ortiz was suspected of storing drugs.

In the Wesley Avenue home, investigators found a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun in a closet and $26,315 cash in the kitchen.

At one of the homes on Neilson Avenue, investigators found cocaine, scales and plastic bags used to package drugs for sale, a .12-gauge shotgun, a .38-caliber revolver and a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun.

At the other Neilson Avenue home, investigators found five bags of fentanyl, a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, a .22-caliber rifle and a .223-caliber semiautomatic rifle.

Ortiz is not allowed to have guns because of a 2002 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin and assault on a police officer and May, 2005, conviction in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for drug trafficking.