Man found with drugs, stolen gun at Boardman hotel tried to run, police say

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police arrested a man who they said tried to run when an officer found drugs on him.

An officer noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot of Days Inn on South Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the driver, 23-year-old D’Aundre Turner, according to a police report.

When asked if he had smoked marijuana, police said Turner admitted he had but that he didn’t have any on him.

Police said they did find a plastic baggie containing a white powder.

At this point, the officer said Turner started pulling away and yelling “I ain’t going back” repeatedly.

The officer told him to stop resisting but Turner got loose from the officer’s grip and started running, according to the police report.

Turner ran out of his shoes and fell, police said, so the officer was able to catch up to him and handcuff him.

Other officers came to help.

Police confirmed there were 10 grams of cocaine and 6 grams of suspected fentanyl in the plastic baggie.

There were two marijuana cigarettes in the cupholder of Turner’s car and a handgun, which police said had been stolen out of Youngstown, the report states.

Police said they also found over $250 cash and a digital scale with suspected drug residue on it.

In Turner’s Days Inn hotel room, police said there were more drug tools, including a bong, a marijuana grinder and more plastic baggies.

Police said Turner claimed everything was his.

He was arrested and charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.