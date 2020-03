No one has been arrested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot multiple times at a barber shop late Thursday morning. This is the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

Police responded to 60 W. Indianola Avenue around 11:40 a.m. and found the man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

