Man found shot in the hand at apartment in Liberty

The victim was taken to St. E's for treatment

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A shooting in Liberty late Monday night sent one person to the hospital.

According to dispatchers, officers were called about 11:24 p.m. to the Monticello Apartments on Monticello Boulevard on reports of a domestic argument and gunshots.

Dispatchers reported that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Witnesses said they saw a car with three people inside drive away from the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for treatment.

According to dispatch reports, two men named during the police response, 37-year-old Carlton Council Jr., and 22-year-old Marquan White, both of Youngstown, were booked into the Trumbull County Jail overnight on charges of felonious assault.

We are working to get more information. Stick with WKBN as we work to get more details from police.