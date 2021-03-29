Man found passed out in Youngstown driveway arrested on gun charge

Reports said besides a gun, police also found $1,000 cash in the car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police investigating a noise complaint early Monday morning arrested a man on a gun charge who was passed out in the front seat of a car.

Gerald Womack, 20, of North Bon Air Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after his arrest about 12:25 a.m. Monday in a driveway in the 600 block of Cassius Avenue.

Reports said police were called for a noise complaint in an upstairs apartment, but when they got there, they found Womack passed out in a car in the driveway with a loaded .40-caliber beside him in the center console.

Police managed to wake Womack up and get the gun, reports said.

Officers also found $1,000 in cash and two bags of marijuana, reports said.

Womack refused to answer any questions before he was taken to the jail, reports said.