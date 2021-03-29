Man found passed out in Youngstown driveway arrested on gun charge

Local News

Reports said besides a gun, police also found $1,000 cash in the car

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gerald Womack, 20, faces charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after his arrest about 12:25 a.m. Monday in a driveway in the 600 block of Cassius Avenue in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police investigating a noise complaint early Monday morning arrested a man on a gun charge who was passed out in the front seat of a car.

Gerald Womack, 20, of North Bon Air Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after his arrest about 12:25 a.m. Monday in a driveway in the 600 block of Cassius Avenue.

Reports said police were called for a noise complaint in an upstairs apartment, but when they got there, they found Womack passed out in a car in the driveway with a loaded .40-caliber beside him in the center console.

Police managed to wake Womack up and get the gun, reports said.

Officers also found $1,000 in cash and two bags of marijuana, reports said.

Womack refused to answer any questions before he was taken to the jail, reports said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com