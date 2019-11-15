Man found passed out in Poland driveway gets four years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man found passed out late last year in a Poland driveway was sentenced Friday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison.

Izaiah Beacham, 24, was sentenced by Judge Maureen Sweeney after he pleaded guilty in October to charges of receiving stolen property, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl charges are first-degree felonies.

Beacham was found December 28 in the driveway of a home in the 2400 block of Venloe Avenue in Poland. Police were there as they were investigating a domestic violence complaint from earlier in the day at a Boardman hotel between Beacham and a woman.

Police checked inside the home because Beacham was screaming about a child inside. Police reported that the baby was sleeping on the living room floor, where there was very little furniture.

Officers also reported finding heroin and a scale with drug residue on it, along with a handgun that was reported stolen in October of 2015 from Boardman.

The sentence was a recommendation by the two attorneys in the case, which Judge Sweeney upheld.

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Maszczak told Judge Sweeney that Beacham had drug charges in the past, but this is the first time he has gone to prison. He said the prison time is necessary because Beacham’s conduct is getting worse.

“His conduct as it relates from drugs is escalating,” Mazczak said.

Defense attorney Walter Madison asked Judge Sweeney to uphold the recommendation. He said his client has strong support from his mother, which would help him stay out of trouble when he is released from prison. He said this is a life-changing event for Beacham because he has never been to prison before.

Beacham apologized and promised that he will use his time in prison to better himself and learn to stay out of trouble.

“I made a lot of mistakes in my life,” Beacham said. “I know my mother didn’t raise me like that.”