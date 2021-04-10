Man found on Youngstown’s north side with gunshot wounds

The man is the 23rd person shot in the city this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man found on a north side street Friday evening with gunshot wounds is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Lt. Ramon Cox of the Detective Bureau said investigators do not know where the man was shot, but he was found about 9 p.m. after officers received a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the ground, Cox said, but no evidence that he was shot there.

The man is the 23rd person shot in the city this year and the fourth this month. At this time last year, the city had seen 17 people wounded by gunfire.