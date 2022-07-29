YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who refused to let police inside his home Thursday as they were investigating a fight call was eventually caught on the roof of his home.

Jesse Shiflett, 28, of South Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on a first degree misdemeanor charge of assault and a fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home in the 3000 block of South Avenue for a report of a fight between a man and a woman. When they arrived, the woman was outside and told officers Shiflett became upset with her when she came home from a court date.

The woman told police Shiflett choked her, pulled a knife on her and threatened to kill her. She tried several times to call 911 and he stopped her before she was finally able to get through, reports said.

Reports said Shiflett was inside and he refused to allow police inside. Officers got permission from a supervisor to go in and find him.

Police went in and found Shiflett on the corner of the roof, reports said. Reports said when he was taken into custody a bag of methamphetamine fell out of his pockets.