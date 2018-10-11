Man found not guilty of 2017 Youngstown shooting death Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Youngstown murder suspect was found not guilty Wednesday morning of the August 2017 shooting death of 22-year-old Tyreese Lynch.

Charles Allen was arrested last October when officers responded to a report of a person with a gun. At the time, police said it was reported that Allen had the gun and was wanted on a murder charge.

Lynch, 22, was found shot in a vehicle on Chicago Avenue. He died later at the hospital.

After hearing the verdict on Wednesday, Allen's family and friends were filled with joy. Allen even hugged his lawyer, Walter Madison, who thanked the jury.

"Today's verdict represented a very careful-minded jury... displayed an incredible amount of emotional intelligence and intellectual honesty... justice prevailed today. They reached the right verdict, the only verdict," Madison said.

The jurors only needed about two hours to return with their decision.

Although prosecutors claimed Lynch's murder was a "hit" and that Allen did it for money, Madison argued that police and prosecutors never fully investigated the case and failed to tie his client to the crime.

Allen still faces unrelated drug charges and was taken back to jail until bond can be set on them.