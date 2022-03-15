VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man that a Cortland woman and Brookfield man stopped to help out after finding him lying in the road in Vernon Township is now facing several charges.

According to a police report, the Cortland woman was driving on state Route 7 at about 12:15 a.m. Friday when she came upon an unresponsive man lying on the road.

The woman called police and after a short time, the man awakened and asked her for a ride to Hartford Center. Another driver, who also stopped to help, followed the woman for her safety as law enforcement caught up with them.

According to a police report, the man in the road, later identified as 46-year-old Raymond Combine, of Masury, did not know how he ended up in the road and said that he was not under the influence of any drug or alcohol, although officers said he appeared intoxicated.

Police checked the area for a crash or break-in but didn’t find anything.

Combine was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released and then taken to the Trumbull County Jail after it was discovered that he had several warrants out of Liberty, Trumbull County Commons Pleas Court and Mercer County.

He could also be facing additional drug charges after police say they found a crystal-like substance in his wallet and in his sock. That substance is being tested.

Combine is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.