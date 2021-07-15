Man found with multiple gunshot wounds was likely shot from outside car, Youngstown police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say a man found shot to death inside of a car Wednesday evening was shot by someone outside of the car.

Lt. Ramon Cox, the detective supervisor in charge of the shooting, said it looks like the man was shot by someone who was either walking or in another car. So far, detectives are only certain no one fired shots from inside his car.

The identity of the man, who police say is in his 20s, has not been released yet. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is expected to release his name later.

Police found the man about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at W. Boston and Idlewood avenues after officers answered a gunfire call in the area.

The man’s car was parked against the curb and when police checked the car, they noticed the man was shot.

An ambulance was called and paramedics told police the man was dead.

Cox said detectives do not believe the victim was a player in the violence that has plagued the neighborhood at times over the last two years.

A police report is not available.

On June 30, a man was hurt in the 600 block of W. Boston Ave. just over an hour after someone shot up a house in the 400 block. That was the fourth time since May 2020 that house had been shot up.

On June 29 and early June 30, police answered several gunfire calls on nearby Hudson Avenue but no one was hurt. A car, however, had been shot up.

A man was arrested on a gun charge Tuesday on nearby Hudson Avenue after a car he was driving was pulled over for running a red light at W. Boston and Idlewood avenues.

The man’s death is the 16th homicide in Youngstown this year. In 2020, Youngstown had 28 homicides and 17 at this point in the year, including 16 by gunfire.

So far in the city, 68 people have been shot. At this time last year, 46 people had been shot. The city closed 2021 seeing 98 people shot, including 27 of the 28 homicide victims.