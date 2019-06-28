Man found guilty of 2017 murder at Last Call Bar in Youngstown

Johnny Wallace was found guilty of murdering Colin Brown at Last Call Bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury reached a guilty verdict Friday night in a Youngstown murder case.

Johnny Wallace was on trial for the shooting death of Colin Brown in November 2017. It happened at Last Call Bar on South Avenue.

Wallace was tried once before, but it ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a verdict.

Family members were afraid that would happen again.

“Very tragic, very stressful, very scary because it took a long time for the jury to come back with a verdict and they finally did six hours later,” said April Brown, the victim’s sister. “We got what we wanted so we are very happy.”

Wallace could face life in prison for the murder.

A decision on when he will be sentenced will come Monday.