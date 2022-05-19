YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Thursday found a man guilty of attempted murder for a 2020 shooting on the East Side.

Sentencing will be held at a later date for Luis Johnson, 24, who was on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on charges he shot a man early Oct. 12, 2020, on Fairfax Avenue.

Police said the victim was an ex-boyfriend of a woman Johnson had been seeing.

Testimony in the case began Monday.

A co-defendant, Tyree Robinson, 23, who was free on $75,000 bond, was arrested by Austintown police Sunday evening on a gun charge. A date for his trial has yet to be set.