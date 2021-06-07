Man found guilty in bench trial of assaulting elderly relative

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Monday found a man guilty following a bench trial of assaulting an elderly relative.

Sentencing will be June 21 before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum for Anthony Consiglio, 28, who was found guilty by Judge Krichbaum on charges of rape, attempted rape, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft from a person in a protected class, assault and misdemeanor domestic violence.

Judge Krichbaum found Consiglio not guilty of obstruction of justice.

Consiglio was already on house arrest, accused of the Jan. 24 robbery of a 79-year-old relative in Campbell when he was arrested on a warrant for raping the same relative.

Consiglio had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. A competency evaluation determined he understood the difference between right and wrong, so defense attorney Tom Zena had a second evaluation done, which was paid by Consiglio’s family.

The person who performed that evaluation, Dr. Robert K. Devies, testified Monday that Consiglio cannot tell the difference between right and wrong.

“In my opinion he did not understand the wrongfullness of his actions,” Devies testified.

Consiglio’s mother testified that her son has been suffering from mental illness for several years, had hallucinations and refused to take his medication.