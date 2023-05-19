YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors took about three hours Thursday to convict a man of aggravated arson and breaking and entering for a 2020 fire at an Austintown car port.

Matthew Alexander, was booked into the Mahoning County jail after jurors in the common pleas courtroom of Judge Anthony D’Apolito delivered their verdicts.

Earlier, jurors heard closing arguments in the case after Alexander testified in his own defense.

Alexander was accused of setting fire to a carport Sept. 9, 2020, on Beverly Avenue.

A woman who was charged with him pleaded guilty and is expected to be sentenced June 1 to two to three years in prison, provided she cooperated with investigators.

A sentencing date for Alexander has not been set yet