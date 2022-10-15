WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was found guilty for two counts of attempted murder and four other felonies in Warren Friday for a 2020 case where shots were fired at a police officer.

Mehki Walker, 22, is facing six felony charges for a 2020 October shooting at the intersection of Bennett Avenue and Northwest Boulevard NW.

An officer saw a car speed past a stop sign. When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver stuck his gun out the window, pointed the gun at the officer and started shooting.

Two men fled the scene. The following month, Walker was arrested for his role in the shooting in November of 2020.

Walker was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, failure to comply and having weapons under disability. All were listed as felony charges, according to court records.

Walker’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 28.