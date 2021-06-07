Man found driving without license had gun tucked in seat, Youngstown police say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown arrested a man on a gun charge over the weekend.

About 12:35 a.m. Saturday, police pulled over a car at W. Commerce Street and Wick Avenue for driving left of center.

Reports said the driver, 23-year-old Tylen Scott, seemed very nervous. Police said a records check revealed he did not have a valid license, but Scott claimed he paid off his fines on his license earlier Friday.

Because Scott has a suspended license and can not drive, police were going to have his car towed.

While searching the car before it was towed, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun between the armrest and the driver’s seat, reports said.

Reports said Scott admitted to police the gun was his. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling.