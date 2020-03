Police were responding to a possible overdose on the 200 block of Homewood Ave. SE at around 7:30 a.m.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was found dead from a gunshot wound by police in Warren Sunday morning.

Police said they were responding to a possible overdose on the 200 block of Homewood Ave. SE at around 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

He was dead upon arrival.

Detectives are on scene and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for updates.