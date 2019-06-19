Man found dead in Warren Twp. was victim of previous robbery attempt

Kevin Daniels had reported an attempted robbery at his Warren home on June 6

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police investigated the attempted robbery of a man who was later found dead on a Warren Township road.

Kevin Daniels had reported an attempted robbery at his Warren home on June 6 — the week before his body was found— saying three masked men showed up. He said they came out of the shadows when he got home, pointed their guns at him and said, “You already know what this is,” according to a police report.

Daniels managed to run away and was found hiding in the woods behind his neighbor’s house, according to the report.

Police told Daniels to make a copy of the surveillance footage from his house and provide it to them for their investigation.

Last Friday, police found Daniels with fatal gunshot wounds on Burnett East Road in Warren Township.

It’s not known if the attempted robbery is related to his death.