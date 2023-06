SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- A Masury man was found dead in the Shenango River on Thursday evening.

Officials at the Mercer County Coroner’s Office identified him as 39-year-old Brandon Sabo.

His body was found near the Sharpsville Area Recreation Park on East High Street. The death was ruled an accidental drowning.

There is no word on how Sabo ended up in the river.