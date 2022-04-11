VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Vienna police are looking for a man they say took off running during a traffic stop.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a police report, officers pulled over a car for a loud exhaust.

When the vehicle stopped, police said a passenger jumped out and ran away.

Police said the diver was cooperative and told officers the car belonged to the man who fled.

According to the report, during a search of the vehicle, officers found money, suspected marijuana, a scale, plastic lunch bags and an edible brownie.