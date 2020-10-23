Man fired 80 shots from AR-15 into ground in Girard woods, police say

Two men are facing charges after officers said they found them in the woods with guns

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges, accused of going into the woods and shooting at the ground in Girard.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in a wooded area along N. State Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers came across a group of people in two cars headed toward them. Police ordered them to stop, shut the cars off and show their hands.

Officers said they found two guns, including an AR-15 and a Glock.

Jonathan Hoysack, 36, who was driving one of the cars, admitted to shooting 80 rounds from his AR-15 into the ground, police said.

Hoysack was arrested on a warrant out of Geauga County and charged with having weapons while under disability.

The driver of the other car, 35-year-old Jeremy Kibler, is charged with criminal trespass.

