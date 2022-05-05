YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, a New Waterford man was sentenced to five years probation and fined $1 million after pleading guilty to a charge of illegally storing hazardous waste.

Richard Sickelsmith, 63, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sickelsmith entered a guilty plea on March 25 in the case.

Authorities in Sebring say they discovered thousands of pounds of toxic materials during a search of the old Sebring Industrial Plating plant in March 2021.

The Sebring Police Department and Ohio EPA conducted the search on March 24, 2021, at the facility on W. New York Avenue following an investigation that began in 2018.

Sickelsmith is the former operator of the plant.