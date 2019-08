The profanity was discovered Monday morning at an apartment on Lemans Drive

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating a racial slur that was written in pen on the door of an apartment.

The profanity was discovered Monday morning at an apartment on Lemans Drive.

Police said the victim, who is black, contacted the management company that owns the building to report the incident. The manager recommended that he call police, according to a police report.

The door was going to be repainted.