GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man died after falling from a balcony earlier this month.

According to a police report, James Priester, 70, fell from a fifth-floor balcony on Dec. 12 after getting locked out of his apartment and tried to access the unit from a neighboring unit.

A witness said Priester used a chair to get over a 5-foot railing and made his way over to his balcony from his neighbor’s but on his way back, he lost his strength and fell onto a sidewalk below.