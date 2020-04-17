Man falls off train in Youngstown, injuring leg

Paramedics from American Medical Response worked in the snow and cold to treat the man, whose leg was bent at an odd angle

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paramedics, police and firefighters teamed up to help a man who was injured in a train accident just after 11:30 a.m. Friday off of Ohio Works Drive.

A fire department spokesman said the man told rescuers he was on the back of a train when he fell off.

The man is an employee of Midwest Steel.

Paramedics from American Medical Response worked in the snow and cold to treat the man, whose right leg was bent at an odd angle and never moved. They could be seen placing what appeared to be a splint on the back of the injured leg as they treated him for several minutes beside the railroad tracks.

Police and firefighters also helped and rolled the man onto a blanket, and from there, to a gurney to the ambulance, which took him to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Police found a way in for the ambulance under the Division Street Bridge.

No one on the scene had a clear idea just exactly what kind of injuries the man had. He appeared responsive, and at one point, could be seen moving his arm.

Members of the police department’s Accident Investigation Unit are on the scene. They earlier appeared to be focused on a switch close to where the man was lying.

It is also not known who the train belongs to.