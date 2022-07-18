YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The coroner was called to the scene in Youngstown where a man apparently fell from a cherry picker.

Fire crews were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue, where they found the man in the backyard.

The bucket on his cherry picker was hanging askew as if it dumped him on the ground. The man tumbled an estimated 35 feet.

The coroner was called to the scene.

The engine that answered the call is temporarily out of service now because one of the firefighters accompanied the ambulance to the hospital.

Police were called and are investigating.