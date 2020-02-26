Man fails to get money after breaking into Youngstown Subway

Video showed the man failed to open a safe and the cash register was empty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said security video shows a man who broke into a Subway on E. Midlothian Blvd. early Tuesday morning failed to get any money.

Police were called about 4:20 a.m. to the sandwich shop to answer an alarm call. When they arrived, they found a rock had been thrown through the front door.

Officers viewed security footage that showed a man went inside and looked in the cash register, but there was no money inside. The man then found a safe and ripped the keypad off but could not open it.

The video shows the man ran away after about 20 seconds of trying to open the safe, reports said.

Police in Boardman believe that the same man tried to break into Family Dollar on South Avenue. He wasn’t successful in that attempt either.