WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is facing several charges after humane agents removed dogs from his home.

According to a police report, officers were called Jan. 11 to the 1900 block of Northfield Ave. NW after a person complained that they were attacked by two loose dogs.

The victim said he and his wife were attacked while walking their dog and beat off the animals with a baseball bat. The dogs were secured by the owner’s brother.

Police reviewed video of the incident, and the dog warden was dispatched Friday morning to the house to remove the dogs.

The owner of the dogs was determined to be 26-year-old Trez-Mar Johnson. During the animal removal, it was determined that Johnson had two outstanding warrants and was taken into custody. He is charged with dogs running at large and vicious dogs.

Johnson pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday. Bond was set at $2,500 and he was ordered not to have any dogs in his possession. He is scheduled back in court March 3.

The dogs were taken to the pound.