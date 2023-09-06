WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Appearing in court wearing plain clothes, Lawrence Vickers, who at one point lived in Newton Falls, stood before Judge Sean O’Brien to learn his fate.

“My whole life I’ve been an addict, alcoholic. Just this past year I’ve just matured so much,” Vickers said.

Last month Vickers pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. According to the indictment, the crimes happened over 10 months starting when the victim was just 13 years old.

“He pleaded guilty to the original indictment as charged,” said Assistant Prosecutor Diana Barber. “There were no amendments or reductions made.”

Prior to sentencing, a victim’s advocate read a statement from a family member.

“I would like to believe that you would hold a high standard and not allow pedophiles to continue walking free. She deserves better and you, sir, hold the key,” the advocate read.

In the statement, the family member told the court Vickers knew the girl had previously been a victim of sexual assault.

“It’s very disheartening, but it is classic sexual predator behavior they choose which children to prey on,” Barber said.

Vickers was sentenced to 58 months in prison plus five years probation.

Barber says it sends a strong message:

“Don’t molest children in Trumbull County.”

Vickers will also have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender for 25 years once he’s released from prison.