WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Nathan Chillog, 21, faces a charge of gross sexual imposition.

According to a police report, he confessed to sexually assaulting the teenage girl. The report does not reveal further information.

According to court records, Chillog pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, and bond was set at $50,000.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again on July 21.