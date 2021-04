Theodore Fecko, II, is now awaiting sentencing for the conviction

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man was found guilty of the rape of a young girl in Trumbull County.

Theodore Fecko, II, is now awaiting sentencing for the conviction, which is set for May 13, according to court records.

According to a police report, the crime happened in July of 2020 while the 12-year-old girl was visiting a friend.

Fecko will learn his sentence in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice’s courtroom.