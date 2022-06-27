BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A shoplifting incident at a local Walmart turned into a robbery charge after an employee was shoved and an officer was injured, according to a police report.

Police were called to the store on Doral Drive Friday evening for a report that two customers were “skip-scanning” several items at the self-checkout register.

Officers stopped the suspects at the door and reported that one of the suspects complied while the other, identified in a police report as Aaron McGrath, ran away. While police were trying to stop McGrath, they say he pushed a Walmart employee out of the way.

The officer chasing McGrath reported hitting his knee on a metal support pole during the chase.

McGrath eventually stopped running and was placed into handcuffs, according to the report.

McGrath continued to resist arrest as he was escorted to the front of the store, forcing his shoulder into one of the officers, the report states.

Police say the employee who was shoved during McGrath’s chase was upset and had a red shoulder.

Officers were able to recover the stolen merchandise, which totaled over $400, according to the report.

McGrath is charged with robbery, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for his arraignment.