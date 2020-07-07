Man facing rape charge in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A 40-year-old Youngstown man is charged with raping a woman in Niles.

A police report did not give much information but listed the victim as a 23-year-old woman.

Police were sent to a home in Niles on Friday, where they collected a pair of torn underwear and a hammer as evidence.

The suspect, Scott McCleery, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on several charges, including rape and felonious assault, on that date.

McCleery’s bond was set at $500,000, and he’s due in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.