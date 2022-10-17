HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing rape and gross sexual imposition charges after an investigation in Hubbard.

Anthony Tate was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday and released later that day after posting bond.

According to a Hubbard City police report, officers were called to investigate a sex offense involving a female victim at apartments on W. Liberty Street. The report was taken on July 16.

The report did not give further information.

Tate appeared in court Monday, where bond was set at $25,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 29.