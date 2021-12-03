Man facing over 100 counts in stalking case to be sentenced on federal gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Berlin Center man who is facing over 100 counts in state court along with his mother in a stalking case will be sentenced next week in federal court on a firearm charge.

Jamie Longnecker, 45, will be sentenced Thursday before U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 10.

Longnecker was charged in federal court in October 2020, a couple of weeks after a search warrant was served at the home he shares with his mother by state authorities in connection to a cyberstalking case. In March Longnecker and his 75-year-old mother, Karen, were indicted on over 100 counts by a Mahoning County grand jury on over 100 counts, saying they harassed over 30 people, including police officers, who were looking into complaints that Jamie Longnecker had sent pornographic images to the family of a young girl he worked with, who spurned his advances.

His mother is presently free on bail.

That case is set for trial in the spring in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Court records did not give an exact date and also said the trial is expected to last over 20 days.

When the warrant was served at Longnecker’s home, authorities found a .22-caliber rifle and notified federal authorities. Longnecker is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of a three-year state prison sentence he received in 2012 on charges of menacing by stalking and assault.

In the federal case, his attorney, Maxwell R. Hintler, asked for a lenient sentence while noting that the attorneys in the case are not recommending a sentence, which is common in plea bargains.

Hiltner said his client has been deaf since birth and has been in the county jail since the warrant was served, but he noted that before he was jailed, Longnecker was on house arrest and complied with all the terms of his house arrest.

Longnecker’s gun case is more a case of a “constructive possession,” Hiltner wrote, which means Longnecker did not own the guns but he acknowledged they were within reach and in his control. Hiltner wrote the gun seized was a .22-caliber rifle in the family home, a type of gun often used for target practice.

His client also has several medical issues which will be best be treated with the help of his mother, Hiltner wrote.