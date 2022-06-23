HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested in Howland Township Wednesday after police say he resisted arrest and led them on a chase.

Reports say a Howland police officer was doing a routine check of Craig Henderson’s house at the 200 block of Niles Cortland Road because Henderson had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

When the officer found Henderson at the house, he radioed for backup.

When more officers arrived, they approached the house.

A report says the mother of Henderson’s child saw them approaching and the officer saw her tell someone to “Get in the house. They are here.” She then told officers that no one was at the house and she had not seen anything.

The officers then repeatedly told Henderson to exit the house, though the mother maintained Henderson was not there.

It was then that Henderson ran from the house and officers pursued him on foot, according to a report.

Henderson ran north through several parking lots and parts of a wooded area. The officers shouted that Henderson was under arrest, but he did not stop.

Henderson then stopped and hid in the woods but was found by an officer.

Henderson said he knew he had warrants, but wanted to handle them after he moved to a new house, according to a report. He sustained a minor injury to his leg, which Howland Fire tended to.

Henderson was then taken to the Trumbull County Jail and booked on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing justice.

The officer advised the mother that he may pursue charges of obstructing justice for her, but she maintained that she did not know Henderson was at the house, the report stated.