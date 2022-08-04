HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard City Police found a man unconscious in a field after his car went off the road due to him being intoxicated, according to a report.

The driver, identified in a police report as 31-year-old Nader Yousef, is now facing multiple charges as a result of that crash.

The report states that police were called on July 4 for a red Ford Focus that was swerving in and out of lanes on North Main Street.

The caller, who was also driving on the road, told police that the car was crossing over lines and nearly hit multiple telephone poles. Then, the car went off the roadway and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, the report states.

When police arrived, they found the driver lying in a tall field of grass motionless and unconscious, but he was still breathing. The report says he had numerous injuries and was having a difficult time breathing. Police pulled him out of the field with the help of a bystander.

Hubbard Fire Department crews took the driver to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Hubbard Township Police also responded to the crash.

Police reported finding a bottle of alcohol and a gun lying on the ground outside the vehicle.

At the hospital, the victim’s toxicology report showed he had a blood alcohol level of .28%, which is over three times the legal driving limit of .08, the report stated.

According to court records, Yousef is charged with a felony charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle as well as charges of OVI, failure to control, operation in willful or wanton disregard of safety and a seat belt violation.

Charges were filed Monday, and Yousef pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday. A pretrial hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in Girard Municipal Court.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.