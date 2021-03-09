Man facing gun, drug charges after crash in downtown Youngstown

Christopher Cordero is expected to be booked into the jail after he is treated at the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police reported finding a loaded handgun inside a car that crashed downtown late Monday after it had been involved in a police chase several minutes earlier that was broken off because of high speed.

Christopher Cordero, 34, of East Boston Avenue, is expected to be booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and several traffic charges.

Cordero was found after a car he was driving wrecked downtown about 11:45 p.m. downtown. There were three other people in the car and they were all taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for their injuries.

Cordero is expected to be booked into the jail after he is treated at the hospital.

Officers tried to pull the car over at East Dewey and South avenues after it was seen swerving across the road. The report said the car pulled into a parking lot, then left at a high rate of speed. Police called off the chase after it hit speeds of over 70 miles per hour, reports said.

A few minutes after police gave up the chase, an officer noticed a column of smoke downtown near East Boardman Avenue, and when police checked, they found the car had hit a pole.

A .45-caliber handgun was found on the ground next to the driver’s side door and the drugs were found in a bag next to the driver’s seat, reports said.

Reports said Cordero told police he did not stop because he knew there was a gun in the car.