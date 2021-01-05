Man facing gun charges after stray bullet hit Canfield child asks federal judge to toss evidence

The machine gun was found while investigators were trying to find out who wounded a child in Canfield

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for having a machine gun that was found during an investigation into the wounding of a child in Canfield has asked a federal judge to throw out the gun.

Attorneys for Michael Soles, 48, filed the motion to suppress Monday before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. Prosecutors have yet to respond.

Soles is accused of having a machine gun and having an unregistered machine gun. He was released on bail Nov. 23 following a hearing after an indictment was unsealed against him the same day.

The indictment accuses Soles of having the machine gun on Aug. 26.

Soles was arrested Nov. 21 by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation that began Aug. 23 after a child was playing catch in the drive of his Orchard Park Drive home in Canfield and was hit in the arm by a stray bullet.

The child has recovered from his injuries. Sheriff’s detectives are still trying to find out if it was Soles who fired the shot that injured the child.

Soles’ attorney said the evidence should be thrown out because the gun was found in a search of Soles’ home that had nothing to do with the wounding of the child.

The affidavit accompanying the warrant did not list the gun that was found at Soles’ home as being involved in the crime that investigators were searching for evidence, the suppression motion said.

Because of that, the gun in the case should not be admitted as evidence, the motion said.