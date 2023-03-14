BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is facing a felony OVI charge after at least three prior OVI convictions.

Clifford White, 49, was found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle at a traffic light at Southern Boulevard and Indianola Road around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.

Police said it took several minutes to wake White up, and after that, he appeared very confused. He believed it was 9 p.m. and said he was coming from a friend’s house in Cornersburg, according to the report. Police said White’s eyes were red and he smelled of alcohol.

Police then arrested White on an OVI charge. During his arrest, police said White was found with three bags containing what he admitted was cocaine. Police said a breath test showed White had a blood-alcohol level of .208, above the legal driving limit of .08.

Due to three past OVI convictions dating back to 2014, and two past physical control convictions in 2011 and 2013, White’s OVI charge was elevated to a felony, according to the report.

He also faces a drug possession charge.