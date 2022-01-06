YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday in federal court charging a man with gun and drug offenses.

Alexander Ivy, 29, is charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ivy is set to be arraigned later Thursday by U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert. He has been in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center since he was taken into custody during a March 23 search warrant served at a home on West Marion Avenue on a warrant in an unrelated case.

Members of the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force, who served the warrant, found a semiautomatic pistol, methamphetamine and over $3,500 cash.

Ivy is not allowed to have a gun because of a four-year prison sentence he received in 2013 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.