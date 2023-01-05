MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Edinburg, Pennsylvania is facing charges after a crash that happened Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested the 35-year-old man following a crash that happened at the intersection of West State Street and Carbon Micco Road in Mahoning Township. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

Reports said the driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle. Troopers said he showed signs of impairment, and he was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Reports said that charges are pending at this time.