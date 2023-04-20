YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said fell off a dirt bike while trying to run from police Wednesday was later charged with gun crimes.

Daquan Royal, 31, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Officers spotted Royal about 6:50 p.m. leaning on a dirt bike at Idlewood and West Hylda avenues, reports said.

The bike was legal but did not have a license plate, reports said.

Reports said when Royal saw police, he tried to walk away with his hands on the bike before getting on and trying to drive away, but he fell off the bike.

Royal got up and ran away and was caught after falling down in a yard on Idlewood Avenue, reports said.

Inside the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said, as well as marijuana, fentanyl and suboxone strips.

Royal is not allowed to have a gun because of 2014 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.