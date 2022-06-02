SMITH, TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Alex Schroades, 19, was arrested on a warrant from the Smith Township Police Department on charges of importuning and gross sexual imposition.

Reports said that the victim’s father reported to Smith Township Police on May 11 that the victim was in a car with Schroades on the side of a road. Police said that the father was able to get a photo of the license plate before Schroades drove away.

Reports said Schroades and the victim have been in contact since December 2021. Police said the contact between the two of them happened through text messages and the Snapchat app. The family told police that Schroades was blocked on Snapchat multiple times, but created new accounts to remain in contact with the victim.

When police asked Schroades about their relationship, Schroades admitted to asking the victim to have sex with him once or twice and to touching the girl’s thigh. He denied knowing her age initially but admitted he didn’t stop talking to her after learning her age, saying he was afraid that she would hurt herself.

Schroades was arrested Wednesday morning in Canfield.