Man facing charges for spree of fires in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted a Norwalk man on aggravated arson charges.

Nathaniel O’Brien, 30, faces four counts of aggravated arson charges.

According to the indictment, the charges are related to fires set at the Cottage Inn and Hampton Inn in Niles. The crimes happened February 25, according to the indictment.

According to a police report, O’Brien was staying at a room at the Cottage Inn, where a fire had been reported. After the fire, police said O’Brien was the suspect in an attempted theft of a garbage truck parked near Outback Steakhouse.

The driver of the truck told police that a man asked him for a lighter while he was picking up garbage from behind the building. He said the man then walked away and got into the garbage truck, trying to drive it away.

According to the police report, the truck lurched forward and stalled, so the suspect then ran away toward Home Depot.

Police arrested O’Brien inside the store, where they said he tried to run away and was involved in a struggle with the officer who arrested him.

Police believed that O’Brien also set fire to a garden tractor behind Home Depot.

He told police that he was overdosing on methamphetamine while being booked into the jail, according to the police report.

O’Brien has pleaded not guilty to the charges.