Man facing charges in Bristol Twp. shooting dies in jail

A man accused in a shooting in Bristol Township has died while being held in the Trumbull County Jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –

Chief Deputy Joseph Dragovich confirmed that 71-year-old Milton Kurtzman passed away in the jail Friday.

Kurtzman is accused of shooting 64-year-old Allen Byler last week at a house on Hyde Oakfield Road.

According to a police report, deputies responded to Kurtzman’s home in February, when the victim of the shooting claimed Kurtzman was starting to suffer from possible dementia and he wasn’t comfortable having loaded guns in the house. The report says one of Kurtzman’s close friends secured the guns for the time being.

Investigators said at the time of Thursday’s shooting, the two were still roommates.