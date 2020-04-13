Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

Man facing charges in Bristol Twp. shooting dies in jail

Local News

A man accused in a shooting in Bristol Township has died while being held in the Trumbull County Jail

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Milton Kurtzman, taken in for questioning in the Bristol shooting he's charged with Felonious Assault.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused in a shooting in Bristol Township has died while being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

Chief Deputy Joseph Dragovich confirmed that 71-year-old Milton Kurtzman passed away in the jail Friday.

Kurtzman is accused of shooting 64-year-old Allen Byler last week at a house on Hyde Oakfield Road.

According to a police report, deputies responded to Kurtzman’s home in February, when the victim of the shooting claimed Kurtzman was starting to suffer from possible dementia and he wasn’t comfortable having loaded guns in the house. The report says one of Kurtzman’s close friends secured the guns for the time being.

Investigators said at the time of Thursday’s shooting, the two were still roommates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com