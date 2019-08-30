Man facing charges in attacks at vacant Youngstown homes now charged with murder

Investigators said Leonard Carter was behind attacks of men at vacant homes in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man that police suspect was behind attacks at two vacant homes in Youngstown now faces additional charges, including murder.

A superseding indictment Thursday charges Leonard Carter with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, rape and kidnapping.

Previously, prosecutors said Carter lured two men into vacant homes, where he attacked them with a long metal object that was described as looking like a machete. The victims were able to escape but were left with serious injuries, including cuts and head injuries.

Prosecutors believe that Carter was trying to kill the men.

In March, Law Director Jeff Limbian said Carter was also a suspect in the death of a man who was found inside a vacant house in Youngstown.