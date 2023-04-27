LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A Lisbon man faces felony charges for allegedly driving away after a teenager was thrown from his pickup truck last summer.

A Columbiana County Grand Jury indicted 20-year-old Bradden Crumrine. He faces four counts of failure to stop after an accident stemming from an incident in Wayne Township last July.

Investigators say Crumrine was driving when a 16-year-old boy was thrown from the bed of the truck as it rounded a curve. A witness told troopers the driver kept going. The teen was treated for serious injuries.

Crumrine will be arraigned in court next week.