YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is set to appear in court on charges that he set fire to a trailer in a Beaver Township trailer park.

The defendant, 36-year-old Andrew Garver, is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing next Tuesday. He faces two counts of felony aggravated arson charges.

Garver was identified as the suspect who set fire to a trailer at Maplecroft Trailer Park on Florence Drive, according to a Beaver police report.

The report states that officers arrived on Jan. 6, 2021, to find the empty trailer on fire. Fire investigators determined that the fire was suspicious, and an investigation began.

The case was reopened earlier this year after police received new information in the case, and a warrant for Garver’s arrest on felony arson charges was filed in April.

Mogadore police arrested Garver on April 27, and he was arraigned the following day.